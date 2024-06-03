Bank of America Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $204.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $240.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.25. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

