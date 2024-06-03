Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE:BOH opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $43,673,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $832,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

