Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The company has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

