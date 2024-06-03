Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$129.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$133.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.78.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.4 %

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$128.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.