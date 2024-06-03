Barclays Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $305.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $355.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

