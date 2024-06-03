Barclays Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $116.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after buying an additional 773,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

