Barclays Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $117.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 11.7 %

ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.