Barclays Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $117.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 11.7 %

ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.