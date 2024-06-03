Bard Associates Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Tucows by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 16,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Trading Up 0.2 %

TCX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter.

About Tucows

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.