Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pyxis Tankers were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Pyxis Tankers Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

