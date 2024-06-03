Bard Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of UMH Properties worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,365. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.