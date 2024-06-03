Bard Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

