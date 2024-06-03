Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $6,083,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

