Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,204,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,804.7 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
