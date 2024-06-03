Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,204,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,804.7 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.