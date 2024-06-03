Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 976,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.09. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

