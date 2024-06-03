Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of -1.52. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.