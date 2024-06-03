Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $1.16 (ASX:BENPI)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.159 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
