BILL (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BILL traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 948569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
