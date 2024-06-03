Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $33.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $61.30 or 0.00088289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,430.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.48 or 0.00674744 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00062044 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,710,341 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

