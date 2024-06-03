Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $136.22 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $8.49 or 0.00012159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $136.22 million and $579,862.32 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,820.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.00672496 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00088292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.36774189 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $353,418.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

