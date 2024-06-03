Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $13.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTDR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $686.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

