Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 23,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bitfarms Stock Up 4.9 %
BITF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 23,635,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,180,324. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.72.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
