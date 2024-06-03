Bittensor (TAO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.63 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $39.93 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $382.96 or 0.00553019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,875,860 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

