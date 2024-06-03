Blue Whale Capital LLP Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 636.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned 0.29% of H&R Block worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $82,605,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 630,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 22.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,007,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

