BMO Capital Markets Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $500.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.62.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $455.34 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $457.66. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,168 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,853. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.