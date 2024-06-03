BMO Capital Markets Increases Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $60.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIRK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

