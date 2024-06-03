BMO Capital Markets Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 5,980,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. UiPath has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

