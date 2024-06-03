Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 5.4 %

BBLG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,538. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by $6.29. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

