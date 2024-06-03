Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) Insider Purchases A$99,999.40 in Stock

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Free Report) insider Jan Honeyman acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,999.40 ($66,666.27).

Boss Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 55.93, a current ratio of 27.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Boss Energy alerts:

Boss Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boss Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces uranium deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon uranium project covering an area of approximately 2,595 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Boss Resources Limited and changed its name to Boss Energy Limited in November 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Boss Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boss Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.