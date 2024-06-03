Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $43,709,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

BXP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.30. 191,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

