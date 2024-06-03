Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 370,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $13,439,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 36.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BRC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.44. 27,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. Brady has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

