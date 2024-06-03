Brett Hits One Day Trading Volume of $138.72 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Brett token can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a market cap of $932.25 million and approximately $138.72 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Brett has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett is 0.10096136 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $43,158,892.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

