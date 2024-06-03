Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 2.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,583. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.52. 934,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

