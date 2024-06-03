Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 686,174 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.28. 903,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.