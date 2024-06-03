Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $73.91. 287,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

