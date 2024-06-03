Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

