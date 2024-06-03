Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 12,350 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $102,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

