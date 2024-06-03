Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE STZ traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 596,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average is $251.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

