Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8 %

BROS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 856,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

