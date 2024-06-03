British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.34. 3,832,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

