Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in KBR by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

