Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $45.60

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.