Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $40.35

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.65.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Trading Up 2.0 %

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.