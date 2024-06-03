BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires 244 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

