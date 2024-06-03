BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes $150,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 3,153,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $486.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

