Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $212.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $235.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

