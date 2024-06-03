Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

NYSE:BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.50. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

