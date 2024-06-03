byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Up 14.3% in May

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in byNordic Acquisition by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

BYNO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. byNordic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

