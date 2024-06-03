C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 1.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.15. 5,390,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,032,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in C3.ai by 305.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

