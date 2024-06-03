C3.ai’s (AI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Shares of AI stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74. C3.ai has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

