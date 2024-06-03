Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 862,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 281,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,404. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth $9,241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

See Also

